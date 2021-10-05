Four-fold rise in traffic at Rohtang since inauguration of Atal Tunnel

Rohtang Pass, that connects Manali with the remote and tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, has seen a four-fold increase in traffic inflow since the opening of Atal Tunnel in October last year.

According to data released by the office of director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, a total of 6,59,087 vehicles entered the district through the 9.2km tunnel in the past one year, while their number was only 1,63,000 between January 1 and October 2 in 2020, before the tunnel was inaugurated on October 3.

An engineering marvel, the tunnel is built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under the 13,051-feet-high Rohtang Pass, making it the longest in the world at that height.

While the high-altitude Lahaul-Spiti would otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the world for four to five months in winter, the strategically important tunnel provided all-weather connectivity to the district.

This spurred a steady stream of tourists, providing a fillip to the local hospitality sector, and allowed farmers to transport their produce to distant markets.

According to the DGP, at 1,22,090, July 2021 saw the maximum vehicles cross the tunnel – a daily average of 3,938 vehicles, while the highest single-day traffic was seen on March 28 when 5,674 vehicles accessed the tunnel.

In contrast, last year’s record was 5,450 vehicles on December 26.

Kundu said the Himachal Pradesh Police was ensuring round-the-clock security at the tunnel and smooth flow of traffic. “Apart from this, police are also providing efficient disaster management in the area,” he added.