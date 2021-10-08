Free breast cancer detection camp held in Ludhiana

Hampton Homes, Ludhiana, in association with Krishna Pran Charitable Trust, organised a free breast cancer detection and health check-up for women to mark Breast Cancer Month.

Sanjeev Arora, managing director of Hampton Homes, inaugurated the camp.

The camp included free medical consultations and aimed to spread awareness about breast cancer. A team of oncologists from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, including, Dr Gurpreet Singh Brar, Dr Sandhya Sood, Dr Rintu Sharma, Dr Ridhima Gupta, and Dr Rajnish, along with volunteers, conducted the camp.

Around 150 women were assessed, advised, and counselled. Those who required mammography were referred to DMCH Cancer Care Centre and American Oncology Institute.

According to doctors, common problems like blood pressure and diabetes may need medicines for a lifetime whereas, breast cancer, if diagnosed timely, can be treated.

Dr Sandhya said that women should get married at the right age and conceive at around the age of 25.

“Contraceptives should be used in consultation with doctors. Obesity should be avoided. This will not only help in avoiding breast cancer but also other women-related problems,” she added.

