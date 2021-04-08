Home / Cities / Others / Free meals for daily-wage labourers, maids on offer at Ivy Estate, Wagholi
others

Free meals for daily-wage labourers, maids on offer at Ivy Estate, Wagholi

PUNE Civil engineer-turned-hotelier Siddhant Kamble has begun a mission to serve free meals to daily-wage labourers and maids in the city
By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:39 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Civil engineer-turned-hotelier Siddhant Kamble has begun a mission to serve free meals to daily-wage labourers and maids in the city.

Calling his mission “Economy meals”, Kamble says the idea is that no one must go sleep hungry.

He launched his service on Wednesday in the Wagholi area.

“BTech Khau Galli”, is the name of his outlet in Ivy Estate Wagholi, were he is offering free meals to maids and daily-wage earners.

“I am offering free meals, which consists of chapatis, salad, dal, rice and vegetable. We have many maids coming in for work, but with this lockdown, our societies have stopped them from work. To help them I have begun this service,” said Kamble.

He has also begun serving these meals at 50 per tiffin for working professionals and students in Pune.

Kamble is also delivering these meals to slums in Kesanand and Wagholi, where volunteers drop these meals off twice in a day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC, PCMC offer full support to industries willing to run vaccine camps on campus

Barabanki cops to quiz Mukhtar in ambulance case

‘25 dons, close aides put behind bars in 4 years’

Lucknow’s pvt hosps asked to keep ‘Covid ambulances’ ready

Nimbalkar kaku, as she is commonly known in Ivy Estate, is very happy to get food for free. “I work for two flats in this society, but ever since Monday, we were told not to come into the society until we do the test. The test is expensive and we cannot afford it. Hence, to get free meals, it is a godsend and I am very happy that someone is thinking of us.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP