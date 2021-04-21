Free vaccination for all above 18: Nitish

PATNA

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced free vaccination to all people aged 18 years and above even as the state 12222 new cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike.

“The state government will provide free vaccination to those aged 18 years and above,” Kumar tweeted.

The state government is already providing free vaccination to all people above 45 years of age at its hospitals.

Providing free vaccination was one of the election promises made by the NDA during the assembly elections held last year.

Earlier in the day, former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded that the state government provide free vaccination to those aged 18 years and above who would be vaccinated from May 1.

“Governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, etc., have made an announcement in this regard. The NDA has announced during elections to provide free vaccination to all and this benefit should be extended to 18-plus people as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 63,746 active cases on Tuesday, with Patna alone reporting 2,919 cases, followed by Gaya (891).

The Patna district administration issued a press release claiming improvement in oxygen supply in the state capital. It said 5,750 oxygen cylinders were supplied on Wednesday and 27,904 cylinders between April 17 and 21.