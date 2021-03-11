Frequent cancellations of MPSC exams, fear of age disqualifications put angry students on the streets

PUNE The large protest on Thursday, staged by those aspiring to appear for exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), was triggered by the cancellation of the exam scheduled for March 14.

For five hours, students were on the street blocking traffic and refusing to relent, even after numerous requests from the police.

Soon, the protests spread like wildfire across major cities in Maharashtra, including Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amravati and Kolhapur.

For students, the cancellation of the exam – this the fifth time – was a spark waiting to ignite.

Students fear that another deferment of the exam may disqualify them as they risk crossing the required age limit.

These students, most coming from rural and semi-urban parts of Maharashtra, have been preparing for the exam for the last three years.

The number of passing seats available at the exam are as few as 250.

According to estimates, 0.25 million students were to appear for the exam across state.

In Pune, 0.15 million students have been preparing for this competitive exam, conducted by the MPSC.

The MPSC, according to sources, acted based on the instructions from the government, though Congress leaders like Nana Patole said the commission is autonomous and free to take a call.

Those appearing for exam said if an assembly session can pass-off smoothly gram panchayat polls, along with political rallies, be held, the exam can be held.

“We are all responsible adults and can take care of ourselves. Last week, the exam for the health department took place. The Railway examination has been conducted. Then what is the problem in conducting the preliminary exam this Sunday? Candidates have been waiting for this exam and for many, it is the last chance. I am not convinced of the reason of Covid. Last time, in October, MPSC postponed the exam citing Covid, but the real reason was the reservations,” said Mahesh Ghaebude, a civil service aspirant in Pune.

“In Pune district, there is an arrangement for 40,000 candidates to give the MPSC prelim exam. Approximately 0.262 million students from all over the state had applied for this exam, which conducted for 200 posts,” said Mahesh Bade, founder of the MPSC Students’ Rights Association

Most students, according to Bade, spend a minimum of Rs10,000 per month to live in Pune, knowing well that the future is uncertain.

Astik Darade, a Maratha candidate appearing for exam through the open quota, said, “Exams shouldn’t be postponed any further. I am a Maratha student, but I feel that the exam should happen on its scheduled date. The decision on the reservation can be taken before the results, but the exam should be conducted.”

Chasing a future in civil service

Numbers are in approximations to the nearest actual *

- Total number of candidates appearing for the state civil service prelim exams: 0.262 million

- Number of posts: 200

- Total seating capacity at examination centres in Pune district: 40,000

- Number of students in Pune for the exams: 0.1million