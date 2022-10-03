Fresh crackdown: Solvers gang, illegal miners, liquor mafia on police radar now

After cracking down on land mafia, the police have now decided to focus on those behind solvers gang, illegal sand mining, liquor mafia and ones operating drug rackets.

SSP Prayagaraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said properties of mafia and criminals are being identified and would be attached under section 14(1) of Gangster Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, police attached properties worth ₹10 crores belonging to education mafia KL Patel in Mumfordganj area. Patel is an accused in 69000 teacher recruitment scam and has been involved in providing solvers to aspirants of different competitive examinations in return of hefty cash.

Patel’s gang includes solvers, agents and technical experts who used to mix photographs of solvers and aspirants on admit cards.

On Saturday, a special crime branch team along with Ghoorpur police arrested notorious drug mafia Pappu Sonkar after an encounter during which he received a bullet injury in his leg. Pappu has 30 cases registered against him at Georgetown and other police stations of the city and was accused of operating a network of drug peddlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He smuggled bulk drugs from Ghazipur district and sold them to youths through his agents and drug peddlers in Prayagraj region. Our investigations have revealed that Pappu had purchased properties in Jhunsi, , Gangotri Nagar, Dayipur, Ghoorpur, Naini and other areas,” police officers said.

Police have also launched a crackdown on those involved in illegal mining activities. On Friday police arrested three persons who used to forge fake documents for sand transportation.

Police claimed the gang used to take hefty cash from those involved in illegal mining activities and now the cops were collecting details of their properties, allegedly acquired illegally.

Earlier police attached properties worth several crores belonging to Mohd Muzaffar, a cattle smuggler in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts. Muzaffar has dozens of criminal cases registered against him in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Lucknow and other districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Properties of mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmad, his kin and aides have already been attached. Atiq’s ancestral house and those of his gang members were also demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), on the grounds that they were illegally constructed.

Similar action was initiated against former block pramukh Dilip Mishra, MLA Vijay Mishra and some others with a history sheet in the district.