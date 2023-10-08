Fresh gunfight in Manipur; no casualty reported

A fresh round of gunfight between the security forces and armed miscreants took place in and around the Keithelmanbi area on the border of Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts on Sunday. However, there is no report of any casualties.

The incident took place on the northwest periphery of Keithelmanbi under Keithelmanbi police station around 4.30am on Sunday. (Representative Image)

The incident took place on the northwest periphery of Keithelmanbi under Keithelmanbi police station around 4.30am after security forces foiled an attack by armed miscreants in the general area of New Keithelmanbi, according to police.

“On the night of 7.10.2023, vigilant security forces foiled an attack by armed miscreants in general area New Keithelmanbi. Thereafter, at around 4.30am on 8.10.2023, security forces deployed on the northwest periphery of Keithelmanbi detected suspicious movement of some individuals and fired illumination rounds to ascertain their identity,” said the police control room in a press release on Sunday.

“The security forces came under fire and effectively retaliated in a calibrated manner, causing the miscreants to flee. Combing operations were thereafter undertaken by the security forces. The alertness and calibrated response by the security forces prevented the nefarious designs of the miscreants from being successful,” the release added.

Earlier on Saturday night, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a woman were injured in a minor bomb blast that took place outside the residence of a Manipur minister in the state capital Imphal. According to police, two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled a grenade a few metres away from the main gate of the minister’s residence.

In another development on Sunday, the Manipur police arrested one active member of an underground group from Imphal West district and recovered one 9mm pistol, 3 ammunition, 3 mobile handsets and ₹45,000 from his possession. The arrested person was involved in extortion activities in Imphal, police said.

On the other hand, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts, it said.

Regarding the movement of the supplies, it stated that 100 vehicles along National Highway 2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, it added.

A total of 133 checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state and police detained 1,599 persons in connection with violation in different districts of the state.

