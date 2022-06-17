Friday prayers end peacefully in Varanasi

Muslims offered Friday prayers at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. The prayers passed off peacefully at Gyanvapi and at other mosques in the city and those in the rural areas too. Strict security arrangements were made outside mosques.

Over 300 Namazis offered prayers at the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Namazis prayed for the prosperity of the country and for peace in it.

SM Yasin, the joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, said that Friday prayers concluded peacefully.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had appealed to the people to offer Friday prayers in the mosques in their respective localities, on Thursday. The effect of the appeal was visible as a limited number of Namajis reached the Gyanvapi Mosque as compared to last Friday when around 1,000 people had reached it to offer Namaz.