Home / Cities / Others / From April 1, mine tags a must for heavy vehicles
others

From April 1, mine tags a must for heavy vehicles

KANPUR From April 1, mine tags will be mandatory for heavy vehicles such as trucks and dumpers engaged in transporting sand, crushed stones or red sand
By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
HT Image

KANPUR From April 1, mine tags will be mandatory for heavy vehicles such as trucks and dumpers engaged in transporting sand, crushed stones or red sand.

Any vehicle without mine tag would not be allowed to transport such material, said Kunwar Bahadur Singh, district mining officer.

“We are in the process of issuing mine tags and it will be completed by March 26. Any truck found plying without mine tag would be seized and legal action will be taken against the owner,” he said.

In Kanpur, 2,000 vehicles have been identified for tagging. The tag would cost 187 plus GST, he said adding, tagging was being done at four places- Laghuakhera, Naubasta, Sajeti and Ghatampur.

“Any vehicle registered anywhere in UP and involved with mining related operations can be tagged in Kanpur. The directorate of geology and mining has made a list of vehicles to be tagged,” he added.

Kanpur is strategically located as trucks coming from districts where mining takes place pass through the city while taking the highways.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Extended night curfew: Ludhiana police remain on toes to empty streets by 9pm

Four UP districts asked to enforce ban on loudspeakers from 10pm to 6am

Ludhiana’s Covid cases breach 30,000 mark with 292 infections, four dead

State’s first open gym for girls to come up in Baghpat village

The move is part of the plan to check illegal mining and overloading. As part from it, the toll plaza would be equipped with RFID scanner, which would be available at highways. Two hand-held scanners were being provided to the district mining office.

The mine tags would be connected to the command and control centre set up in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP