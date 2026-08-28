From gaushala revival to green drive: Gurugram man takes up cattle, plantation cause

At a time when the “gaushala” or cow shelter in Sector 21 lay in a state of disrepair, Virender Kumar, 52, decided to step in and take responsibility.

Kumar during a tree pruning, replantation drive on Thursday. (HT)

A Sector 21 resident, he took up the cause in 2021, determined to transform the facility and improve the lives of stray cattle housed there.

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Kumar, widely known as “Dadu” among his neighbours and acquaintances, recalling the condition of the gaushala, said, “There was mud and slush everywhere; the entire gaushala was filled with it.”

Kumar said he decided to spend his own money to renovate the facility, including repairing its flooring. As the work progressed, he also began feeding the cattle every day. His efforts soon inspired neighbours and other residents to join him.

What began as a small effort involving just 15 people gradually grew into a larger community movement. As word spread, more and more residents began contributing their time and resources; the group expanded to around 35 members before eventually growing to nearly 90 people working together.

From feeding the cattle to supporting the gaushala’s upkeep and improvement, the collective effort has turned Kumar’s individual initiative into a sustained community endeavour.

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{{^usCountry}} His efforts, however, extend beyond cattle welfare. He has also taken up the cause of the environment, leading plantation drives in and around Sector 21. From planting new saplings to pruning trees and replanting those that have been uprooted, he has made it a point to protect and expand the green cover in his neighbourhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His efforts, however, extend beyond cattle welfare. He has also taken up the cause of the environment, leading plantation drives in and around Sector 21. From planting new saplings to pruning trees and replanting those that have been uprooted, he has made it a point to protect and expand the green cover in his neighbourhood. {{/usCountry}}

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He and his team regularly monitor the trees, prune when needed, and have built a wider community-driven initiative, with residents coming together to help create a greener, cleaner environment.

For Kumar, the work is ultimately about giving back to the neighbourhood he calls home. With nearly 90 residents now involved in the initiative, Kumar hopes the collective effort will keep growing and inspire more people to step forward for the welfare of stray animals and the preservation of the city’s green cover.

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