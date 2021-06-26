Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
From July 1, postmen to sell vehicle insurance too

The service, set to start in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts from July 1, is being offered by India Post through India Post Payment Bank
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Picture for representative purpose only (/HT Photo)

Besides delivering regular mails, the local postman would soon be able to sell car and bike insurance policies right at one’s doorstep.

The service, set to start in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts from July 1, is being offered by India Post through India Post Payment Bank (IIPB), said senior superintendent post (SSP), Prayagraj zone, Sanjay D Akhade.

The IIPB has been created by the government to deliver banking services in rural areas.

To avail this facility at one’s doorstep, an individual needs to call 155299 or place a request on the Post Info App or click on ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx.

However, one needs to have an account with IPPB, said officials.

“We have started giving training to our staff members. Any customer can visit the post office to avail the service or if needed, the postmen would visit the customer’s house and provide the facility,” said Akhade.

For this, the bank has tied up with Bajaj Allianz and Tata AIG General Insurance Companies, he added.

The insurance facility will be totally paperless and the person will need to show the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and the old insurance cover. The amount will be debited from the individual’s IPPB account and policy will be made available immediately, said Akhade.

“However, those who do not have an IPPB account, the same can be opened in a few minutes just by providing Aadhaar card and mobile number,” said Akhade.

