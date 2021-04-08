Fruit vendor shot at, robbed of 3.90 lakh

New Delhi: Two unidentified men shot at a 50-year-old fruit vendor and robbed him of a bag containing nearly ₹4 lakh in cash outside a private bank in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

A case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC. The suspects were not arrested till Thursday evening.

The incident happened a few hundred metres away from the residential colony near the Adarsh Nagar metro station, where a chartered accountant (CA) was shot dead during a robbery attempt in his under-construction building on March 16.

Nearly 16 hours before the CA’s murder, another murder had taken place in Azadpur village falling under the jurisdiction of Adarsh Nagar police station.The suspects in both the cases have been arrested

Kishan Kumar, a resident of Kewal Park in northwest Delhi, owns a shop in the Azadpur fruit and vegetable market. He was walking towards a private bank near the market to deposit ₹3.90 lakh that he was carrying in a blue bag around 1pm on Tuesday, said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

“As Kumar reached the iron gate outside the bank, two unidentified men wearing masks waylaid him, pointed a pistol at him and asked him to handover the bag. When Kumar resisted, one of the robbers fired a bullet that hit Kumar’s left arm. The robbers snatched his bag and fled with their accomplice who was waiting for them on a bike a few metres away from the crime scene,” said the officer.

The police were informed about the crime. Kumar was admitted to Babu Jag Jivan Ram hospital from where he was discharged after treatment.

“A case has been registered and we are investigating it. Our teams have got some clues about the suspects. They will be identified and arrested soon,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.