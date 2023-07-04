Irked by improper waste disposal, corporators vent ire on social media

LUCKNOW Not just residents but the corporators too are frustrated with the inefficient disposal of solid waste in Lucknow. Interestingly, corporators from the incumbent BJP are also expressing their ire over the issue on social media platforms like Twitter and Koo.

Now, under the pressure of the state government, city’s sanitation condition is suffering. (Representational photo)

On Tuesday, corporator from Mankameshwar ward, Ranjeet Singh, put out a tweet expressing saying: “Being a corporator, I am ashamed of the prevailing condition. During BSP rule, Jyoti Envirotech and during the Samajwadi Party rule, Ecogreen looted us. Now, under the pressure of the state government, city’s sanitation condition is suffering.”

He told HT, “Our corporators have started tweeting about the poor sanitation conditions in their wards. The solid waste collection has already gone for a toss after Ecogreen has stopped working in many areas of the city. Companies like Ecogreen and Jyoti Envirotech have looted us in the past. Ecogreen, the company responsible for door-to-door collection of waste and running the solid waste treatment plant, is not working properly. However, our officials, instead of coming out with a solution to keep the city clean, are not ready to see the reality. If the filth is not picked up from different parts of city, Lucknow will soon be in the grip of epidemics.”

An HT spot on Tuesday visit revealed filth lying around the University road, Mankameshwar road, Lalkuan, Hussainganj, Tehripulia Alambagh, Ashiana, and Thakurganj.

Ruing over the situation, another BJP corporator Shravan Nayak said, “It was in November 2022 when the state government decided to create 750 selfie points in 75 cities of state by abolishing garbage dumping points. Today, I ask where those selfie points are? Do they exist now? The answer is no because no one cares about keeping the city clean.”

When asked about the issue, mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “We have already decided to remove Ecogreen from collecting waste door-to-door and treating it at the Shivri treatment plant. Now, it will take some time to issue a global tender for a new company to take over the work of solid waste management. This time, after much deliberation we have decided to hand over all the work of sanitation -- from road sweeping to waste collection, transportation and operating solid waste treatment plant -- to one company.”

