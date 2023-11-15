Frustrated with molestation & threats, teenage girl consumes poison
MEERUT Distressed by alleged molestation and the threat to circulate her obscene video, a 14-year-old student from a madrasa took her own life by consuming poison in a village in Shamli district on Tuesday.
The police, on the other hand, asserted that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressuring the girl to provide a statement in his favour in court. Disturbed by this, the girl took her life on Tuesday.
Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail. Shamli’s ASP, OP Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him. The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.
The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distressing call from his daughter on Tuesday. She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public. Angusihed by this, she chose to end her life.
Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.