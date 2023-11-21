FSDA crackdown: Raids across U.P. target unlawful sale of Halal-certified products

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Uttar Pradesh is actively combatting the sale of unauthorised Halal-stamped products across the state. Various FSDA squads conducted raids on stores in the state capital to curb the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with Halal certification, excluding those intended for export.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to impose a ban on products with Halal certification (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of their enforcement efforts, samples were collected during inspections at different establishments on Tuesday. Notably, the FSDA team targeted Spencer’s Retail Private Limited at Ashiana Emerald Mall, seizing five packets of 500 grams of organic ingredients, valued at approximately ₹800, all bearing an unauthorised Halal certificate.

Spice Metro Cash And Carry Wholesale Near BBD College faced similar action, with 50 packets of Chaat Masala and 42 packets of Garam Masala, worth approximately ₹3,900 and ₹4,400 respectively, confiscated due to their unauthorised Halal certification.

Blinkit Store in Banthra Karauli also came under scrutiny as 164 packets of Chicken Delite soup (Knorr Brand), valued at approximately ₹11,480, were seized for featuring an unauthorised Halal certificate. Assistant Commissioner of FSDA, SP Singh, said that samples from these establishments were sent to the laboratory for analysis, and legal action would be taken based on the results under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional inspections were carried out at various establishments, including Best Price Near Shaheed Path LuLu Mall, Blinkit Store Gudamba Kursi Road, Smart Jiya Cantt Road, Vishal Mega Mart Burlington Square, Kashmir Dry Fruit Mart Hazratganj, Satguru Kirana Hazratganj, 24X7 Grocery Store Nazarbagh, Patanjali, and others.

While no food items with unauthorised Halal certification were found, a warning was issued to these establishments against selling such marked items in the future. Assistant commissioner SP Singh said, “A ban has been imposed on the sale of Halal-certified products in the domestic market,” as investigations continue to ensure compliance.

Meanwhile, FSDA raids were also conducted in Kanpur and Moradabad. Vijay Pratap Singh, the food safety commissioner in Kanpur, reported that despite inspections at 23 places on November 20, no unauthorised Halal-certified products were found. Similar reassurances came from Rajvansh Srivastava, assistant commissioner of Food Safety in Moradabad, as they continue to check for compliance in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, district authorities launched a rigorous crackdown operation against the sale and storage of Halal-certified products on Tuesday, resulting in the confiscation of numerous spices, dry fruit items, and cosmetic products.

A team comprising officials from the goods, security, and drug departments meticulously inspected products at City Mall and various other stores, as well as the food corner in the city. In a targeted operation at Orion Mall and Big Bazar, 18 packets of spices commonly used in Biryani, along with assorted cosmetic items, were seized.

In Basti, a joint team of district Food and Drug Security Authorities (FSDA) officials raided a wholesale dry fruit shop in Gandhi Nagar, seizing 12 bags of honey and some pastes certified with a Halal certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Sidharth Nagar, the team scrutinised a range of items, including oil, toothpaste, cold drinks, and meat packets. Similarly, in the Abubakar Nagar market of Deoria district, officials seized 73 packets of Biryani masala and 64 packets of Korma masala, all adorned with Halal certificates.

Significantly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to impose a ban on products with Halal certification, considering it a malicious attempt to exploit sentiments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON