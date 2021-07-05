Pune fuel price hike sees diesel cross Rs95/litre mark; petrol at Rs105.21/litre

On July 4, the price of fuel in Pune increased again, with a litre of diesel now at ₹95.07.

Petrol increased by 0.33 paise per litre, to reach ₹105.21. Diesel increased by ₹0.19 to reach ₹95.07 per litre. The continuous hikes in fuel prices have caused discontent amongst transporters and commuters.

It has also become a political issue in the city with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) conducting a protest against the hikes on Saturday.

Over the last 40 days, fuel prices have increased by ₹5 per litre - diesel crossed ₹90 on May 25 and petrol breached the ₹100 mark on May 31. Transport associations have become aggressive and warned of protests in the coming weeks if the prices are not controlled.

“We observed last Monday as a ‘black day’ in metro cities to highlight our problems that occurred due to the hike in diesel price, but the central government has not taken cognisance of it. The price hike has continued. Now we have decided to sharpen our protest further. In a meeting conducted on Saturday with nationwide members of the association, this decision has been taken,” said Baba Shinde, director (Maharashtra), All India Motor Transport Congress.

As the Covid curbs have been eased daily commuters are on the roads again and fuel prices have taken a toll on the pocket. “I have to travel in the city for my business purposes. Covid has already hit the earnings and the fuel prices are adding to the troubles. It has become difficult to manage the monthly expenditure and savings. If there is a third wave, many families won’t be able to sustain,” said Amol Bharati, a resident of Dhankawadi.

Meanwhile, the NCP hit the roads to protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices on Saturday. “Common people have been struggling to survive. There has been no relief from the central government. On the contrary, prices of essential commodities have been continuously increasing,” said Prashant Jagtap, city president, NCP.