Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fully support solar power plant for Golden Temple: Amarinder
others

Fully support solar power plant for Golden Temple: Amarinder

The Punjab CM was responding to SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur’s statement about not getting state government’s sanction for the solar plant. A govt spokesperson said that in a meeting held earlier this week, the power department had also pledged complete support
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Permission was sought to set up a solar plant of 2 MW, about 10km from the Golden Temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh Extending his government’s full support to a solar plant power project for the Darbar Sahib (the Golden Temple), Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder on Saturday said he had directed the power department to accord approval to the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for installation, and to work proactively towards early completion.

The CM was responding to SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur’s statement about not getting state government’s sanction for the solar plant that would supply power to the Golden Temple. A government spokesperson said that in a meeting held earlier this week, the power department had also pledged complete support to the project.

“United Sikh Mission, a US-based organisation, had sought permission to set up a solar plant of 2 MW, about 10km from the Golden Temple. The government had no objection and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had given in-principle approval,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP