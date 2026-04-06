Fun-seeking Jhansi quartet’s misadventure: Two teens drown

A boating mishap at the Railway Dam near Garia Gaon on Sunday evening claimed the lives of two teenagers, while two others were rescued. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to reports, the four Class 11 students, Shravan Tiwari (19), Shaurya (18), Vedansh Yadav (18) and Atif Mansoori (19) had left their homes under the pretext of attending tuition classes. Instead, they went to the isolated railway dam area, which is officially a prohibited zone used as a firing range by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Upon reaching the site, the boys allegedly took an unattended boat and ventured into the water. While boating, they began taking selfies and recording videos. During this, the boat reportedly lost balance and capsised, throwing all four into the water.

Hearing their cries for help, a nearby shepherd rushed to their aid and managed to rescue Shravan and Shaurya. However, Vedansh and Atif drowned before help could reach them.

Police teams, along with divers and fire department personnel, conducted a search operation late into the night but initially failed to locate the missing boys. On Monday morning, the search resumed, and divers recovered the body of Atif Mansoori.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Jalaun joined the operation to search for Vedansh, who remained missing till late evening.

SDM Sadar Gopesh Tiwari stated that the area is out of bounds and confirmed that preliminary findings suggest the boat overturned while the boys were engaged in taking selfies and making reels.

Meanwhile, a short video clip that surfaced on social media showed two of the boys in midstream, with one of them, reportedly Vedansh, saying they had “hijacked” a boat and were enjoying themselves. He also claimed he knew how to swim and would reach safety, an assertion that proved tragically ironic.

Both deceased teenagers were the only children of their parents. Vedansh’s mother, a government employee, is a single parent, as his father had passed away earlier.

HTC