Gadkari assures UP of all help in fight against Covid, black fungus

Union minister for road transport, highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured all help to Uttar Pradesh in terms of ventilators and injections to tackle Covid-19 and black fungus cases.

Since Covid-19 had presented new challenges, everyone had to be ready for the third wave, he said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an oxygen generation plant in Naini here. The Union minister participated in the ceremony virtually.

Speaking about injections for treating black fungus, he said, “If there is any more need in UP, that too will be filled by the injection bank set up in Maharashtra by us.”

“As and when UP would want, we can supply 50,000 injections, that too at a cheap price,” he added.

“We have already lost many lives due to shortage of oxygen and, in such a situation, we have to be self-sufficient in the matter of oxygen supply,” he said. The plant is being constructed by Prabhavya Industries at Saraswati Hi-tech City.

The minister said it was a good sign that a road constructing company was setting up an oxygen plant where 1500 cylinders of oxygen per day will be ready by September.

The Union minister said Covid-19 vaccination will also have to be accelerated.

“In such a situation, make big malls, parking lots as vaccination centres where people can get vaccinated by sitting in their cars,” he suggested.

He added that preparations should be made in advance for ventilators as well. The ventilators that come from abroad cost ₹12 to 15 lakh each.

“We have prepared ventilators in collaboration with MSME (unit) of Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹1.48 lakh each and if UP needs it, we will make them available also,” he assured.

Uttar deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there had been some problems regarding oxygen and ventilators during the second wave, but the government was now well prepared for the predicted third wave and the people of the state will not face inconvenience.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for MSMEs Sidharth Nath Singh said the Yogi government was setting up oxygen plants in the entire state and health facilities were rapidly being expanded and upgraded.

Umesh Jaiswal, owner of Prabhavya Industries, announced that he would provide free oxygen from this plant to the Kaushambi district hospital, too.

He has already announced free lifetime supply of oxygen to three government hospitals of Prayagraj district.