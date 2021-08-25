Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GADVASU experts create awareness on parasitic infections in livestock
others

GADVASU experts create awareness on parasitic infections in livestock

The directorate of extension education, GADVASU, in collaboration with the department of veterinary parasitology, organised the workshop
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, addressing the attendees during the workshop in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Parasitic infections in dairy animals can cause economic losses to the tune of hundreds of crores every year, said Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

He was speaking during a workshop organised to create awareness on control and mitigation strategies for parasitic diseases. The directorate of extension education, GADVASU, in collaboration with the department of veterinary parasitology, organised the workshop.

The V-C spoke about the importance of scientific knowledge regarding diagnosis, control, and specific treatment of parasitic diseases. He further said the farmers should adopt diversified integrated animal husbandry practices to increase the profits from the dairy sector.

JPS Gill, director of research, spoke about the menace of parasites in the light of public health. He said that parasitic problems can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice-versa.

PS Brar, director of extension education, GADVASU, shared his views on the economic losses in terms of lower productivity, feed efficiency as well as frequent reproductive failures and issues of drug resistance, especially in the gastrointestinal parasites, and tick infestations.

SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, emphasised the management of diseases to enhance livestock productivity.

LD Singla, professor-cum-head, department of veterinary parasitology, urged the farmers to adopt a combination of surveillance, good management, and control measures to reduce the menace.

Anish Yadav from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu; Sukhdeep Vohra and Dr Aman Dev Moudgil from the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of Hisar; LD Singla and NK Singh from GADVASU delivered expert talks.

