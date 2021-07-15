Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GADVASU launches on-campus shop for sale of dairy products

The Experimental Dairy Plant has been established for imparting hands-on training to students and entrepreneurs
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The products will be available for sale at the shop from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm daily. (HT File)

The College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), launched an on-campus shop for the sale of its in-house fresh milk and milk products. Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, while inaugurating this sale point located near the College of Agricultural Engineering roundabout on campus, applauded the endeavours of the department.

The Experimental Dairy Plant (EDP) of the college is using milk produced at GADVASU’s dairy farm to prepare pasteurized milk, and various types of clean, hygienic, and nutritious processed milk products such as plain lassi, masala lassi, sweetened lassi, paneer, milk cake, flavoured milk, mozzarella cheese, and ice-cream, among other things.

The EDP has been established for imparting hands-on training to the students, entrepreneurs, and preparing fresh and hygienic milk products for the consumers.

These products will be available for sale at the shop from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm daily. While liquid milk can be purchased with coupons only, other products can be bought with cash payments. Milk coupons will also be available at this sale point on selected days.

Ramneek, dean, CODST said the EDP of the college is committed to supplying fresh and quality milk and milk products. He praised the scientists of the college for their dedication and hard work in the preparation and distribution of fresh, hygienic, and quality milk products to consumers.

