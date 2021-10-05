Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / GADVASU organises study tour for interns
others

GADVASU organises study tour for interns

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Interns of GADVASU’s department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education during the study tour on Monday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education (VAHEE), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a study tour for interns.

The interns visited the adopted villages of GADVASU in the Mehal Kalan block of Barnala district under the ICAR-funded ‘Farmer First’ project of the university. Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, nodal officer of the project, and SK Kansal, principal investigator of the project, supervised the visit.

YS Jadoun and Ravdeep Singh of the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education coordinated it.

The budding veterinarians interacted with the farmers and visited the demonstration units of the beneficiaries. They were made aware of various input services, interventions, and extension activities implemented by the project team of the university in the operational area.

In another tour, interns visited KVK, Barnala, under the supervision and guidance of RK Sharma, prof-cum-head, department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education.

PS Tanwar, associate director, KVK Barnala, gave a presentation on mandates, objectives, and functioning of KVK and various extension activities, input services, and programmes conducted by KVKs for the farming community.

Later, students witnessed various demonstration units of nursery, vermicomposting, goat farming, fish farming, backyard poultry farming, egg hatching, mini-sprinkler system, beekeeping, automatic weather station, orchard, and custom-hiring center developed by KVK Barnala for the farmers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana shopkeepers hold protest, demand restoration of road construction work

E-auction of prime site at Model Town Extension: BJP leaders accuse Ludhiana Improvement Trust of favouring petitioner

Sacked factory workers stage protest in Ludhiana

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress workers stage protest in Kashi
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP