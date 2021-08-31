GADVASU starts admission process, invites online applications

The process for admissions to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in veterinary science, fisheries, dairy technology and biotechnology for the academic session 2021-22 has started at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. The varsity has invited online applications from aspiring students

The controller of examination, AK Arora informed that the prospectus containing detailed information about the admission process, including important dates, seat capacity, counselling /interview dates and reservation of seats has been made available on the university website www.gadvasu.in.

The candidates are required to visit the web link https://gadvasu.fdsbase.com/ and register and login to the admission portal. The candidates will be taken to the requisite areas to fill all the columns in the form.

Dr Harmanjit Singh Banga, registrar, GADVASU, said that the eligibility for admission to undergraduate programmes in the college of veterinary science and college of fisheries is 10+2 with medical stream from a recognised board/university, while for college of dairy science and technology, it is 10+2 with non-medical stream and for college of animal biotechnology, the eligibility is 10+2 with medical and/or non-medical streams.

The last date to apply online for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is

September 6, 2021 (without late fee) and September 9, 2021 (with late fee).

The admission to master’s programmes for residents of Punjab and Chandigarh in veterinary sciences, fisheries, dairy technology and animal biotechnology will be based on the merit of the ICAR AIEEA-PG 2021 rank/score and merit of qualifying examination/ rank/score of GAT-B 2021.

Dr Banga said that after completion of the degree, the veterinary graduates are placed in the state/central animal husbandry departments/army/paramilitary organisations, R&D centres of government and private sectors. They may become entrepreneurs or pursue higher education in India and/or abroad, while dairy technologists have opportunities in dairy industry, milk plants, dairy cooperatives, multinationals and may undertake entrepreneurship.

The fishery sector is also an upcoming industry and has ample opportunities in Central government /state government /fishery department and industry. The biotechnology sector is also evolving fast having job prospects in India and abroad. For more details, the applicants may visit the university website www.gadvasu.in or contact office of registrar at call 0161-2553394.