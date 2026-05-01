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Gandhinagar’s public health centre to get 1st AI-powered preventive clinic

Integrating AI and preventive diagnostics into public healthcare infrastructure will empower citizens with early health awareness and strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:19 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Eros Wellness will on Friday launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered preventive primary healthcare clinic at Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Gandhinagar, in a civic infrastructure-backed model for AI-led preventive healthcare, said officials.

The facility will offer more than 30 health screenings and AI-driven preventive diagnostics. (Representative file photo)

“The launch of the Eros Wellness AI Clinic in Gandhinagar marks an important step toward building a healthier city through innovation. Integrating AI and preventive diagnostics into public healthcare infrastructure will empower citizens with early health awareness and strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery,” said Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel.

Also Read:Six Lucknow hospitals served notice over Ayushman violations

“This is the launch of India’s first sovereign AI-powered preventive healthcare clinic — the inaugural node of a globally exportable health intelligence platform. At Eros Wellness, we believe longevity and wellness should be democratized for every citizen, in every country. The Eros Wellness AI Clinic is where sovereign AI, healthcare, and public infrastructure converge to create a smarter, healthier future — beginning in India and scaling globally across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and beyond,” said Manju Lulla, founder of Eros Wellness.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gandhinagar’s public health centre to get 1st AI-powered preventive clinic
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gandhinagar’s public health centre to get 1st AI-powered preventive clinic
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