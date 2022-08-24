Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: No idol immersion to be allowed in Ganga during festival

Ganesh idols will not be allowed for immersion in the Ganga river, authorities said on Wednesday.

The district administration has directed municipal corporation to earmark and make temporary idol immersion points, artificial lakes, ponds, ramps, among others, in the civic periphery for Ganesh Utsav.

A large number of artists are busy making idols while Ganesh pandal committee members can be seen buying or ordering them, so immersing such a large number of idols in Ganga will lead to pollution and inconvenience devotees, district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

“No one will be allowed to immerse idols directly in the Ganga and if someone violates then due action will be taken against such violators,” said Pandey.

Another official, Dr Padmavati Taneja suggested all such idols should also mandatorily mention the raw material (Plaster of Paris or clay) used so that they can be easily recognised.

A clay artist on Jwalapur road said they avoid using Plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours.

“We are getting bulk orders this time while the past two years, Covid-19 restrictions severely affected our idol-making trade and livelihood. This time, large size idols are again in demand as temple committees, ashrams, society, residential apartments and religious-spiritual organisations are holding Ganesh pandal fairs. We use only eco-friendly material and colours,“ said sculptor Dev Parida of Parida Moorti Kala Kendra, near Haripur Kalan.

Dr Gagan Matta, assistant professor department of environment science, Gurukul Kangri University said clay, turmeric, terracotta and poster colours are the best eco-friendly options to make idols as their toxicity level is lower than synthetics colours.

The 10-day long festival will begin on August 31.