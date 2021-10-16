Prayagraj: 550 Durga idols immersed in pond

About 550 Durga idols were immersed in a pond at Andawa (Jhusi) in Prayagraj as devotees bid adieu to the Goddess on Friday after four days of worship.

“Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and around 550 idols were immersed in the pond at Andawa. The idols kept arriving till 8pm and the immersion took place peacefully. Cleaning of the pond was taken up by the teams deployed by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said additional district magistrate (City) Madan Kumar.

Like the previous year, the district administration had made arrangements for immersion of Durga idols at the pond in Andawa (Jhusi) in Prayagraj this time, too, for better crowd management and ensuring adherence to Covid protocols.

As the administration had allowed smaller idols this year, almost all the vehicles were smaller in size and a limited number of revellers reached the immersion site. Using sand bags, makeshift stairs were constructed near the pond.

Emotionally-charged chants of “Bolo jai Durga Mai ki” were heard amid tight security arrangements by the local police and civil defence volunteers.

The Durga Puja idols this year reflected innovative themes as well as traditional ones. Some of the innovative Durga idols were designed with pearls, pulses and leaves.