Gang of ‘furniture businessmen’ busted in Lucknow, two held

LUCKNOW For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Dubagga police busted a two-member gang of Tamil Nadu residents posing as furniture sellers and duping people in the name of discounted rates.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The accused have been identified as Vijay Saurirajan, 58 and M Ganeshan, 51, both residents of Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur. They were nabbed from Dubagga on Thursday morning. After targeting Lucknow, the men were now planning to target people in Jharkhand and had already set up a shop but were arrested before they could succeed,” DCP West Durgesh Kumar said.

“The duo has duped at least 30-40 people in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow, and there is the possibility that they have duped many people across India. Their crime history is being searched,” the DCP added.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said that the men used to first set up a shop in a city and would properly register it by taking a GST number to look authentic. They would then lure customers by giving them 50% discount offers on furniture, electronic items and items usually given as part of a bride’s trousseau, by promoting themselves through pamphlets.

Once prospective customers had been enticed, the crooks would then ask them to make advance payments, telling customers to collect the item after 15 days. After winning the customers’ confidence, they would shut shop and escape. In financial dealings with customers, the accused would also exchange counterfeit currency.

Keeping in mind the large number of victims, earlier, a case was registered under IPC 420 (cheating), and a crime team of DCP West and Dubbaga police was formed to work out the case.

Counterfeit currency worth ₹8,000 was also recovered from their possession, which was given to them by an ally, Morgan, who is at large, the DCP said.