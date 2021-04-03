Home / Cities / Others / Gang rape accused shot while trying to escape, re-captured
Gang rape accused shot while trying to escape, re-captured

MEERUT One of the four people accused of gang rape with a teenage girl was injured in police firing after he attempted to escape while being taken to be presented in a court here on Saturday
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:55 PM IST
MEERUT One of the four people accused of gang rape with a teenage girl was injured in police firing after he attempted to escape while being taken to be presented in a court here on Saturday.

The accused sustained bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to district hospital for treatment.

SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said that Lakhan,18, and his aide Vikas were were arrested for committing gang rape with a student of Class 10 in a village of Sardhana on Thursday evening. The girl later consumed poison and died during treatment in a hospital the same night. A suicide note recovered from her room held Lakhan and three others responsible for her death.

Two other accused are still at large.

Mishra said that a team of the district surveillance department and Sardhana police was taking the two arrested accused to present them in a court in Meerut on Saturday when Lakhan snatched the pistol of a cop and escaped towards roadside bushes and sugarcane field. A manhunt was launched and finding himself surrounded, the accused opened fire on police . In retaliatory firing, he was injured and arrested.

He had been admitted to a hospital for treatment, said Mishra.

Lakhan is a student of Class 12 and both he and the girl were residents of the same village and also taking tuitions in the same coaching institute in the village. He and his three aides allegedly dragged the girl to a secluded place on Thursday evening when she was returning home after tuition and gang raped her.

A case under Sections 376D, 302 and 328 of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the accused in Sardhana police station on Thursday night on the complaint if the girl’s family.

