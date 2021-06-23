Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gang stealing transformer oil busted in Amritsar, five held
others

Gang stealing transformer oil busted in Amritsar, five held

Police said the gang was active in the city for the past four months and committed 24 oil thefts. Over 400 litres of stolen oil, 11 cans for storing and transporting the same and two SUVs —Tata Safari and Toyota Innova — were seized from the possession of the accused
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The arrested gang members in police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in stealing oil from transformers with the arrest of five of its members during two separate operations.

Over 400 litres of stolen oil, 11 cans for storing and transporting the same and two SUVs —Tata Safari and Toyota Innova — were seized from the possession of the accused.

Police said the gang was active in the city for the past four months and committed 24 oil thefts. The accused used to sell the oil to one Sukhpreet Singh, alias Dana, of Chatiwind village. Sukhpreet would further sell it to transporters and autorickshaw drivers, said police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Mithu, of Atalghar village, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh, of Ghanupur Kale village, Karan of Chheharta, Manpreet Singh, alias Golu, of Chabhal Road area and Balwinder Singh, alias Bunty, of Khandwala area in Amritsar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Mithu was the gang’s kingpin. He said, “We had been receiving several complaints from PSPCL and the locals about the theft of oil from transformers causing disruption in power supply. All police stations were instructed to curb the crime. On Tuesday, our teams nabbed the accused.”

The accused used to sell the stolen oil for 40 to 50 to transporters. He said the accused have so far confessed to committing 24 incidents. Thousands of litres of oil have already been sold by the gang.

Two separate cases under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty receiving property) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, have been registered against the accused at Civil Lines and Division B police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP