Ganga enters Lete Hanuman temple amid rising flood threat in Prayagraj

The rising waters of the Ganga entered the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Shri Lete Hanuman Temple at the Sangam in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant religious moment even as rising river levels across the district raised concerns over a possible flood situation.

Ganga reached the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Shri Lete Hanuman Temple at the Sangam in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant religious occasion. (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT)

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At around 3.45am, Ganga water entered the sanctum and touched the reclining idol of Lord Hanuman. The annual event, considered highly auspicious by devotees, was followed by traditional rituals and celebrations at the temple.

A grand aarti was performed to welcome mother Ganga, amid the sound of drums and nagadas. Temple priest Naresh Giri and other priests conducted special rituals, including a milk abhishek, while reciting the Rudra Sukta, Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand.

Following the sacred bath, the deity was ceremonially adorned, after which the temple doors were closed, symbolising Lord Hanuman entering his resting state.

Residents of Prayagraj had been eagerly awaiting the annual ritual bath, considered a sacred event associated with the monsoon rise in river levels. Water levels began rising on August 28 and gradually advanced towards the temple corridor before finally entering the sanctum.

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River levels have been rising rapidly across Prayagraj district. Continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and heavy water discharge from several dams have led to a sharp rise in the levels of the Ganga, Yamuna, Tons and Belan rivers.

Officials said around five lakh cusecs of water was being released into the Ganga from the Kanpur Barrage and Narora Dam, while nearly three lakh cusecs was being discharged into the Yamuna from the Matatila, Lahchura, Maudaha and Hathinikund dams.

According to the flood control room, the Yamuna rose by 85 cm between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, reaching 81.53 metres at Naini. During the same period, the Ganga rose by 89 cm at Chhatnag to 81.05 metres, while at Phaphamau, it increased by 87 cm to 81.56 metres.

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By noon on Sunday, the Yamuna had risen another 12 cm to 81.65 metres, averaging about 3 cm an hour. At Phaphamau, the Ganga rose by 20 cm in four hours to reach 81.76 metres, while at Chhatnag, the river level climbed to 81.25 metres.

Irrigation department officials said water from the Ken, Betwa, Chambal, Mandakini, Sharbhang and Dhasan rivers continued to push up the Yamuna’s level, while the swollen Belan and Tons rivers were also adding to the flood threat.

Flood alert across district

With river levels rising steadily, more than a dozen urban localities and over 100 riverside villages are at risk of flooding. The district administration has issued alerts and stepped up preparedness measures.

On Sunday, senior officials, accompanied by an NDRF team, inspected the Chhota Baghara area to assess the flood situation. Officials from the revenue, police, irrigation, health, municipal, electricity and education departments have been directed to remain on high alert.

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A total of 97 flood relief shelters have been established and emergency response mechanisms activated. Residents seeking assistance or information about relief centres can contact the flood control room at 0532-2641577 or 0532-2641578.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said all concerned departments had been instructed to remain vigilant as water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna, Tons and Belan rivers continued to rise.

Floodwaters cut off villages in Jhunsi

The rapidly rising levels of the Ganga and Yamuna have heightened concerns in the Jhunsi area of the district. On Sunday morning, floodwaters reached the Badra-Sonauti road, disrupting connectivity between Jhunsi and several riverside villages.

Villagers in Kohna, Haveliya, Chhatnag, Badra, Sonauti, Sherdih, Dholbajwa, Baswariya and Khajuriya expressed growing concern over the situation. Floodwater has already entered several ashrams in Kohna, prompting saints and ascetics to move their belongings to higher floors.

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The inundation has disrupted access to dozens of villages, including Badra, Sonauti, Garapur, Hetapatti, Paigambarpur and Ghurav. Villagers fear that a further rise in water levels could also disrupt electricity supply. Residents said the administration had not made any alternative transportation arrangements till the time of reporting.

Revenue team surveys flood-prone villages

In Meja tehsil, authorities have intensified monitoring as water levels in the Ganga and Tons continue to rise rapidly. Kona village, situated along the Tons, is considered particularly vulnerable as floodwaters typically reach it before nearby settlements.

To assess the situation, revenue officials visited Kona village and reviewed preparedness measures. Officials warned that if the river continues to rise at the current pace, floodwaters could enter the settlement by Monday. Residents were advised to remain alert and ensure children stay away from flood-prone areas.