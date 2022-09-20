Ganga level rising again in Kashi, admn on high alert

Just after a couple of weeks when the flood water had receded in Varanasi bringing much needed relief to the residents here, the Ganga level has started rising again.

With the water level rising at the rate of 5 centimetres per hour and just five metres away from the danger mark, the district administration here in Kashi has sounded high alert and has directed the departments to remain on its toes.

On Monday, the water level in the Ganga was recorded as 65.20 metres that was below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres, stated the officials of Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission.

The statistics further suggested that in the last 12 hours, the rise of 73 cm in the water level in the river has been recorded. And the water level continues to rise with the pace of 5cm per hour.

The upward trend has become a cause of concern for people who recently faced floods and were forced to leave their houses following their localities getting inundated due to flood water.

The rising water level has also become a cause of worry for the people who directly depend upon the river for their livelihood.

Voicing his concern, a boatman Kanhaiya Lal said, “We don’t have any other source of income than to earn our livelihood through boating. However, the increased water level has left a severe dent on our income, leaving us hand to mouth.”

In the wake of rising water level, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the ghats to keep a check on any untoward incident.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, said the administration has sounded high alert on the ghats. Besides, Nagar Nigam, health department and other officials concerned have been directed to keep a watch on the situation and make all possible arrangements to help people.