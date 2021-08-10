Ganga, Yamuna flowing above danger mark in Prayagraj

: The Ganga and the Yamuna crossed danger mark (84.73mts) in Prayagraj on Monday morning.

With the water still rising in both the rivers and inundating fresh areas on its banks, district administration has begun evacuating affected families and moving them to safer places and to flood-relief camps.

The water level in river Ganga as recorded at 8am at Phaphamau was 85.08 mts while at Chhatnag, it was 84.29 mt. Likewise, water level of Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 84.90 mt.

Water level in both Ganga and Yamuna increased with a pace of around 6cm every two hours. Because of the rising water, the water level at all the three recording points of the rivers (as recorded at 4pm) increased to 85.27 mt at Phaphamau and 84.49 mt at Chhatnag. Water level of Yamuna was recorded at 85.13mts at Naini.

The water level, as recorded by the irrigation department, is still increasing at a rate of 4cm at Phaphamau, 3cm at Chhatnag (Ganga) and 6cm in Naini (Yamuna).

With the increase in volume of water in both the rivers, flood water has entered further into the localities that are already affected, including Ganga Nagar, Nevada, Ashok Nagar, Beli Gaon, parts of Rajapur, Salori, Bada and Chota Baghara, Badra and Sanauti, Daraganj and Nagvasuki etc.

Similarly, with the level of water increasing in Yamuna, flood water has reached the Baradari on the banks of Yamuna at Baluaghat, Gaus nagar, JK Ashiana, parts of Karelabagh and other areas located on the banks of Yamuna.

Several flood relief camps setup by the administration are providing facilities to flood affected people. Meanwhile, administration and NDRF (national disaster relief force) is helping the locals to shift to safer places as well as keeping a strict vigil on the flood level.

“We are keeping a close watch on the water level and since the water level in the upstream of Yamuna is increasing, the same trend would continue here at Prayagraj and further downstream towards Varanasi”, said executive engineer of irrigation department, Brijesh Kumar Verma.