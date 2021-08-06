Ganga, Yamuna in spate, river water enters Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj

Thousands gathered at the Bade Hanumanji temple at Sangam area to watch the annual ritual of Ganga waters entering the temple premises on Thursday.

This happens each year due to increase in river water levels and on Thursday the nearly 2-meter rise in Ganga and Yamuna levels over the past 24 hours led to familiar flooding of the temple as Ganga water submerged the temple.

Devotees who consider this as an auspicious event and who had gathered in large numbers, started chanting slogans in praise of the Gods and the Ganga river.

Head priest of the Bade Hanumanji temple, Mahant Narendra Giri, said, “We performed Ganga Aarti followed by “Abhishek” (a religious ritual) of both mother Ganga and lord Hanuman. After this, we took a small idol of Hanuman and touched it with larger idol and then placed it above the temple. Now, till the flood water recedes, all daily religious rituals would be performed before this small idol.”

Meanwhile, the release of water from the Dholpur barrage from Chambal river in Rajasthan is likely to further worsen the flood situation in the Sangam city as the water released from Dholpur barrage is expected to enter Prayagraj by Saturday.

The Ganga water levels at Phaphamau have increased by 1.77 meters since Wednesday, 4 pm and stood at 81.96mts on Thursday. At Chhatnag, the river water levels increased by 1.84mts and were recorded at 81.20mts on Thursday’s 4 pm.

Officials said the Yamuna river level had increased by around 2 meters in the past 24 hours. Water level of Yamuna, (as recorded at Naini), was 81.74mts whereas it was 79.79mts at 4pm on Wednesday.

An alert has been issued as administration fears that the water level of Ganga-Yamuna could be higher than in 2019 when both the rivers had crossed 85 meters. Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal has ordered the officials of the district administration to remain vigilant. ADM MP Singh said that the NDRF team will be deployed in the coastal areas of both the rivers from August 6.