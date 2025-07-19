Ganga, Yamuna rise above 82m mark for first time in 20 years

: The water levels of rivers Ganga and Yamuna rose sharply again on Friday, crossing 82 metres for the first time in two decades. According to the Flood Control Room, Ganga rose by 83 cm at Chatnag and 33 cm at Phaphamau, while Yamuna increased by 45 cm in Naini within 24 hours. People shift their belongings after their houses submerged with swollen Ganga at low-lying area of Daraganj, in Prayagraj on Friday (For representation only)

By 4pm, Ganga was at 82.13 metres in Phaphamau and 81.72 metres in Chatnag, while Yamuna touched 82.12 metres in Naini.

Floodwaters entered nearly 200 villages and 15 low-lying areas of the city, including Bada Baghada, Chhota Baghada, Salori, Mehandauri, Karelabagh, Dariyabad, and Nevada. About 10 to 15 lakh people are believed to be affected. Entire Mahakumbh City and the Bade Hanuman Temple were submerged again, with water entering the temple at around 2:15am on Thursday night.

Rainfall of 57.7 mm in 24 hours worsened the situation. Baluaghat Baradari also went underwater, forcing the daily Yamuna Aarti to be shifted near Barua Baba temple. The cremation ghat at Daraganj was also flooded, and people had to cremate bodies on Mori Road.

Areas near Arail and Naini such as Maheva, Mohabbatganj, Madouka, Baswar, Arail, and Jamunanagar were affected. In Jhunsi, floodwater submerged Sunauti road, cutting off several villages. Boats have been deployed, and rescue operations are underway. The district administration, NDRF, SDRF, jal nigam, and health department are on high alert. A high-level meeting chaired by the district magistrate ordered round-the-clock vigilance. All 98 flood posts have been put on alert. Water released from Kanpur Barrage, Haridwar, and Narora is also contributing to rising levels. Officials expect the situation to worsen in the next 24 hours.