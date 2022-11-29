Gangster act slapped on notorious history sheeter, aides in Prayagraj

In a major action taken against organised crime, the Prayagraj police invoked Gangster Act against notorious history sheeter of Handia police station area Prakash Chandra Tripathi aka Panda Maharaj and his aides.

Prakash and the members of his gang are involved in serious crimes including loot and murder, police said.

Police officials said a resident of Bigahia village under Handia police station of trans-Ganga area, Panda Maharaj has many cases registered against him and his kin. He runs an organised gang of criminals which was involved in earning money through illegal activities.

The other members of his gang on whom Gangster Act has been slapped are Radheyshyam Tripathi, Rakesh Kumar Tripathi, Arun Tripathi, Amit Tripathi and Jeet Narayan Tripathi. The gang members have cases registered against them for murder, loot, riots, assault and issuing threats. The gang has spread terror in the region and no one dares to make complaint to police against them or act as witnesses in the court.

Handia police have submitted the details about the gang at the court in two separate criminal cases against Panda Maharaj and other members of the gang.