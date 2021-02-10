Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in Thane AEC custody till Friday

The Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) on Tuesday took the custody of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala – a former associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim – for questioning in Rs2-crore extortion case, registered at a police station in Kalyan in 2019.

Lakdawala has been in Taloja jail after he was arrested in January 2020 from Patna airport by Mumbai Police.

According to Thane AEC, Lakdawala will remain in police custody till Friday.

“An extortion case was registered against him in 2019 at Kalyan’s Bazarpeth police station for trying to extort a dairy businessman of Rs2 crore,” senior police inspector of AEC, R Kothmire, said.

Lakdawala was on ‘India’s Most Wanted’ list since 1998 after he escaped from Nashik jail. He is wanted in 27 cases of murder and attempt to murder and in 80 cases of extortion in Mumbai alone. The Mumbai AEC arrested Lakdawala’s brother Aquil in April 2019 and discovered his location.

A close confidant of Ibrahim, Lakdawala used to provide logistical support to the D-Company members in Mumbai for extorting money from Bollywood film producers and businessmen. However, after another gangster, Chhota Rajan, split with Ibrahim, Lakdawala chose to work with Rajan.