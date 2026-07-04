Gangster Prince Khan’s threat calls spark political storm in Dhanbad

A fresh controversy involving Wasseypur-based fugitive gangster Prince Khan has triggered a political storm in Dhanbad after both Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee and Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto claimed to have received separate threat and extortion messages from him. While the MLA has alleged a criminal conspiracy hatched by the MP, Mahto has rejected the charge and linked the threats to the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand.

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The latest development comes even as the political confrontation between the two leaders over the proposed elevated flyover at Nirsa is still continuing.

CPI ML-L legislator Arup Chatterjee alleged that around noon on Friday he received a WhatsApp voice message, text message and a video showing firing from an international number displaying a South Africa code. In the message, the sender, claiming to be Prince Khan, allegedly demanded extortion money and warned him to “manage the matter within 24 hours” or face death.

According to the MLA, the voice message said, “Block the number if you want, but that will not save you. Tell us clearly whether you will pay or not. If not, we will directly give the result.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Chatterjee lodged a written complaint at Nirsa Police Station. He also forwarded his complaint to CM Hemant Soren, the DGP, home secretary and the Dhanbad SSP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Chatterjee lodged a written complaint at Nirsa Police Station. He also forwarded his complaint to CM Hemant Soren, the DGP, home secretary and the Dhanbad SSP. {{/usCountry}}

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In his complaint, Chatterjee alleged, “I have received threats to my life through WhatsApp after refusing to pay extortion. I believe these threats are part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto. The purpose is to intimidate me and prevent me from performing my constitutional and democratic responsibilities.”

The MLA further claimed, “I have already exposed several issues related to the MP, including his alleged links with Prince Khan. A day after I raised these issues publicly, I received the threat. The entire matter, including the alleged relationship between Prince Khan and the MP, should be investigated.”

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He also demanded CBI inquiry into the case and security for himself and his family, saying, “I am not afraid of such threats, but the truth must come out.”

Responding to the allegations,Dhullu Mahto disclosed that he too had received an extortion and death threat from Prince Khan on July 1 through WhatsApp. He said he had already informed the ministry of home affairs as well as Dhanbad and Delhi police.

“The state government should investigate the matter and take strict action,” Mahto said.

Rejecting the allegations levelled by the MLA, the MP said, “I have no connection with any criminal or mafia. I am fighting only for the development of Dhanbad and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, acting on court orders, Dhanbad Police on Saturday carried out attachment proceedings at Prince Khan’s house in Wasseypur. A police team led by City SP Ritwik Srivastava reached the premises with a JCB machine and began demolishing a portion of the building.

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City SP Ritwik Srivastava clarified, “The structure was in a dilapidated condition and posed a safety risk as children frequently play nearby. During execution of the court’s attachment order, the unsafe portion was demolished. Prima facie, the building also appears to violate sanctioned building norms. Further action will be taken after a detailed inquiry.”

Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar said police had started investigation into the MLA’s complaint.

“We have received the written complaint and are examining all available evidence, including the WhatsApp messages and call details. Necessary legal action is being taken as per law,” the SSP said.

With both a sitting MP and an MLA claiming to have received threats from the same gangster, the incident has once again brought the spotlight on organised crime, political confrontation and law and order in the coal belt of Dhanbad.

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