The Sonepat police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court. (Getty Images)
others

Gangster shot at: Accused cop sent to 3-day police remand

A day after dreaded gangster Ajay alias Bittu was shot at outside the Sonepat court by a police personnel, who was escorting him, police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court, which sent him to three-day police remand
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST

A day after dreaded gangster Ajay alias Bittu was shot at outside the Sonepat court by a police personnel, who was escorting him, police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

Ajay’s family asked the PGIMS, Rohtak authorities to discharge the gangster on Friday and took him to a private hospital in Rohtak, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Ajay, a notorious criminal, is booked in 12 cases including eight murders and he has an old rivalry with Ram Karan gang after his boss Sandeep Badwasni was killed by Ram Karan’s gang.

On Thursday, Ajay’s father Krishan Kumar was shot dead allegedly by a group of 8-10 assailants who had barged into his house in Sonepat’s Barona village.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of Rohtak police, said that the gangster is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after his family members asked the doctors at PGIMS to discharge him.

“He is on ventilator support and the next 48 hours are crucial for him,” the spokesman added.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa said that they had produced the accused police personnel before the court.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the attack on Ajay and his father had occurred due to gang war. We got to know many important details from the cop during investigation which will be revealed after completion of police probe. Security has been tightened outside the gangster’s house,” the SP added.

A senior police official, who is part of the investigation, while pleading anonymity, said that the attack on Ajay and his father was executed by members of Ram Karan gang.

“During questioning, the accused cop confessed that he had attacked the gangster on behest of Ram Karan, who had provided him the illegal weapon from which he fired shots at Ajay,” the cop added.

“The cop was also doing illegal liquor business and the gangster had taken extortion amount of 15 lakh from him. After the gangster demanded more money from him, the cop joined hands with Ajay’s enemy Ram Karan, who is also a criminal and fired shots at him,” he said.

Gangster Ajay’s brother Rajesh alleged that his brother had good relations with the accused cop.

“The cop used to take help from my brother in executing his plans. Mahesh was running a nexus of criminals and was involved in illegal liquor business. He had taken money from my brother and was not returning the amount. He fired shots at my brother after getting backing of the Ram Karan gang,” he added.

Sonepat police defamed for having links with criminals

This was not for the first time that a cop of the Sonepat police was booked for wrongdoings.

In April 2017, criminal Sandeep Badwasni, boss of the dreaded gagster Ajay, was killed along with two of his accomplices at the home of Sonepat police cop Sanjeet alias Boda.

Last year, inspector Jasbir and other cops were booked and later they were suspended for having links with liquor trader Bhupinder in connection with liquor bottles going missing from godowns during lockdown.

