Gangster wanted in 31 criminal cases held in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a wanted gangster who was carrying a reward of ₹25,000
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg said that gangster Amardeep Shekhawat alias Deepa, of Hisar, was wanted in 31 criminal cases of attempt to murder, loot, robbery, kidnapping and extortion - including 17 registered in Jind, six in Kurukshetra, four in Hisar and two each in Panipat and Fatehabad districts.

He said that the crime investigation agency of the Kurukshetra police had got information that the accused was coming towards Kurukshetra from Jhansa Road and the police team stopped him at a checkpost near Kurukshetra but he fled. Later, police managed to arrest him. The SP said police also recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

He was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand. He said that his arrest will help police investigate the pending cases registered against him.

