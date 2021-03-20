Home / Cities / Others / GATE results out, 17.82% candidates qualify
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) late on Friday announced results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), held between February 6 and 14
By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
As per the figures shared by IIT-B – the exam organising institute – 913,000 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 711,000 appeared.

“Of these, around 126,000 (17.82%) candidates have qualified. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varies from 8.42% to 29.54%,” a statement released by IITB read.

Of the total qualified candidates, 98,732 are male, while 28,081 are female, the statement added.

GATE is an entrance exam taken by undergraduate students and graduates for admissions to masters and PhD programmes of technology institutes such as IITs and Indian Institutes of Science (IISc). The GATE score is also a qualifier for placements in public sector undertakings. Qualifying in the exam is mandatory for seeking financial assistance from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government scholarships / assistantships.

There is no upper age limit for the exam. However, only those who have completed at least their third-year of graduation can apply.

An 88-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh and a 15-year-old undergraduate student from Rajasthan had registered to take the exam this year, making them the oldest and youngest candidates, respectively, for the competitive exam.

Previously, the oldest candidate was a 75-year-old. This was also the first year that IITs opened the entrance exam to candidates from the humanities background.

