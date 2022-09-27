Gauhati HC upholds life term for NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in 2008 blasts case

The Gauhati high court on Tuesday upheld the life sentence awarded to National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) chief Ranjan Daimari for his role in the serial bomb blasts of October, 2008 that killed 88 persons and injured 540 others in Assam.

In January, 2019, a special court in Guwahati sentenced Daimari and nine others to life imprisonment for murder and other charges.

Four others, Muthu Ram Brahma, Prabhat Boro, Jayanti Brahma and Nilim Daimary were sentenced to 5 to 7 years under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Tuesday, the division bench comprising justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi of Gauhati HC rejected the appeal filed by Daimari and six others while acquitting three accused who were earlier sentenced to life.

“The court rejected the appeal of Daimari and 6 others. Three others, Onsai Boro, Lokra Basumatary and Indra Brahma were acquitted by the high court,” said Daimari’s counsel Manas Sarania.

“Jayanti Brahma, who was among the four sentenced under UAPA, was also acquitted by the court on Tuesday. We will appeal against the HC order in Supreme Court soon,” he added.

Following the blasts, the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which filed chargesheet against 22 including Daimari. Seven were declared absconders (three of them were suspected to have been killed in encounters with security personnel).

In January, 2019, the special court acquitted Mridul Goyari while sentencing Daimari and 9 others to life imprisonment for several charges including murder.

In January, 2020, Daimari was released on interim bail for four weeks to travel to Delhi and sign a peace deal with the Centre that brought insurgency in the Bodo areas of Assam to an end.

Following the signing of the peace deal and end of the interim bail period, Daimari was kept in custody at a room in 10 Assam Police battalion in Guwahati.

In February, 2019, he was shifted to a “home-like” VVIP cell in Chirang district, where he is staying at present.

“Daimari has already given up his violent past and signed a peace agreement with Centre and the Assam government. Considering these developments, the government can repeal the case against him,” Sarania said.

The blasts on October 30, 2008 had taken place at several locations in Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts of Assam is the deadliest attack by terror outfits till date in the state.