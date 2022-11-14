Home / Cities / Others / Gautam Adani to pay for operation of Lucknow girl in need of cardiac surgery

Gautam Adani to pay for operation of Lucknow girl in need of cardiac surgery

others
Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Out of financial resources, the family, desperate for help, put up a social media post asking netizens to chip in for the crucial operation.

Gautam Adani assured the family of looking after treatment expenses. (HT PHOTO)
Gautam Adani assured the family of looking after treatment expenses. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Suffering from a cardiac ailment, four-year-old Manushree received a shot of hope as India’s richest man Gautam Adani responded to her family’s appeal and assured them the money required for her operation.

The development comes after doctors at Lucknow-based Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) told Manushree’s family that they need to perform a cardiac surgery to save the kid’s life and the operation would cost them 1.25 lakh.

Out of financial resources, the family, desperate for help, put up a social media post asking netizens to chip in for the crucial operation. To their surprise, the request invoked a response from business tycoon Gautam Adani, who assured the family of looking after treatment expenses.

In a tweet, Adani said, “Manushree will be fine very soon. Her family will get all the possible help that it needs to get Manushree back to school and playing with her friends.” Later in the day, officials of the Adani Foundation -- the CSR arm of the Adani Group -- assured the family that they would reach out to the SGPGIMS management in Lucknow to help the girl child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out