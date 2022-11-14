Gautam Adani to pay for operation of Lucknow girl in need of cardiac surgery

LUCKNOW: Suffering from a cardiac ailment, four-year-old Manushree received a shot of hope as India’s richest man Gautam Adani responded to her family’s appeal and assured them the money required for her operation.

The development comes after doctors at Lucknow-based Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) told Manushree’s family that they need to perform a cardiac surgery to save the kid’s life and the operation would cost them ₹1.25 lakh.

Out of financial resources, the family, desperate for help, put up a social media post asking netizens to chip in for the crucial operation. To their surprise, the request invoked a response from business tycoon Gautam Adani, who assured the family of looking after treatment expenses.

In a tweet, Adani said, “Manushree will be fine very soon. Her family will get all the possible help that it needs to get Manushree back to school and playing with her friends.” Later in the day, officials of the Adani Foundation -- the CSR arm of the Adani Group -- assured the family that they would reach out to the SGPGIMS management in Lucknow to help the girl child.