Gear up to tackle third wave of Covid: Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday directed the health authorities to plan a strategy in advance and gather logistics to effectively tackle the anticipated third wave of Covid-19
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said that world over it is being speculated that the third wave, if it happens, could be dangerous for children. (HT File)

He was presiding over a meeting with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, chief medical officers, principals and medical superintendents of all medical colleges to review the Covid situation.

He said that world over it is being speculated that the third wave, if it happens, could be dangerous for children, thus, greater stress should be laid on strengthening paediatric wards and services in health institutions.

“Special focus should be laid on strengthening of health infrastructure related to paediatrics,” he said, adding that possibilities should be explored for vaccination of pregnant women in state.

Thakur said with the active support of all stakeholders, the state government had successfully overcome the first wave of the pandemic and now the second wave is also waning.

“Still, we have to be more vigilant as the pandemic is not over yet,” said the CM, cautioning people to follow all guidelines and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The CM said information education and communication activities are vital for sensitising people to remove the stigma associated with Covid.

He said opinion makers, local leaders and elected representatives of PRIs should be involved to educate people regarding the stigma associated with Covid.

He called for graded de-notification of dedicated Covid hospitals, where there are no Covid patients to facilitate patients suffering with other diseases. He added that efforts must be made to demobilise private hospitals requisitioned by the state government.

Jai Ram said the strategy for testing, tracing and treatment along with effective surveillance should remain intact as the crisis is not over yet.

He said that the health department should take effective steps to provide oxygen facilities in all hospitals having 50 or more beds.

He said that proper inventory of oxygen cylinders and storage should be ensured. He added that about 11,000 people are still in home isolation, thus, it is vital to contact them to regularly monitor their health parameters.

He said that it is impossible and illogical to continue the restrictions and the state may consider easing curbs in the Covid curfew if the dip in new cases continues.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi said it is the need of the hour to ensure that all stakeholders be more vigilant and keep an eye on people with ILI symptoms.

