Get doorstep refill of oxygen in Panchkula

In huge relief for coronavirus patients in home isolation, a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility has been launched in Panchkula.

Patients can apply for the facility through the portal http://oxygenhry.in. Applicants will have to upload a photograph of their oximeter so as to ascertain their oxygen levels and their Aadhaar Card and provide details such as age and address.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said demands will be verified by a team of officials, who will telephonically contact the patient and simultaneously seek feedback from the doctor to whom a particular sector has been assigned. Thereafter, volunteers of the Red Cross Society and other non governmental organisations (NGOs) will provide an oxygen cylinder to the patient.

The DC has also constituted a team of officials, to be monitored by Magistrate Simranjeet Kaur, to assist the Red Cross secretary in refilling the oxygen cylinders.

Rate of O2 cylinder fixed

Ahuja said the rate for refilling oxygen cylinders has been fixed. “A Type B cylinder will cost ₹185 and Type D cylinder ₹325 and an additional 12% goods and service tax will be levied. Liquid oxygen will be provided for ₹17.5 per cubic metre and 12% goods and service tax will be levied. Another ₹50 will be charged as transportation charges.”

The DC said, “The introduction of door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility will immensely benefit patients in home isolation as their family members need not wait in queue to get the cylinders refilled. Besides, this will also help us keep tabs on those involved in the black marketeering of oxygen cylinders.”