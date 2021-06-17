Get free petrol, discount coupons after first dose of vaccine in W Singhbhum

Rotaract Club of Chaibasa and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced on Thursday to hold a special vaccination camp at Singhbhum Trading Company Petrol Pump near Shahid Chowk in Chaibasa on June 21, during which people getting vaccinated would be given 1-litre petrol for free.

Chaibasa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) also distributed coupons for a 5% discount on any purchase from the listed shops for getting vaccinated.

The district has been struggling to convince people to get vaccinated due to some rumours, like impotency and death, spreading among villagers. Only 6% or 42,754 people could be inoculated, out of the target of 7,16,583 people in West Singhbum, the lowest in the state. As many as 134 persons have died of Covid-19 in the district so far.

“We will give coupons for 1-litre petrol for free to 200 people in the age group of 18-44 years and above 45 years after they get vaccinated at the camp near Shahid Chowk set up by us and IOC,” Rahul Saraf, Rotaract Club-Chaibasa member, said.

Earlier, the Chakradharpur unit of the Marwari Yuva Manch (MYM) and IOC had given coupons of 1-litre petrol free to 240 persons for getting vaccinated on Monday.

CCCI president Nitin Prakash said that 5100 such coupons were given to the West Singhbhum district deputy commissioner (DC) Ananya Mittal for distribution purposes on Wednesday.

“Such incentives are helping us increase the rate of vaccination as more people are now turning at the vaccination centres. It is further dispelling their fear of mishaps due to vaccination and bridging the gap created by misinformation,” Ananya Mittal, West Singhbhum DC, said.

“We trained two teachers per block who in turn trained three teachers per panchayat regarding merits and effects of vaccination. Now they are conducting village meetings to make people aware of correct facts. We also held a meeting today in which Chaibasa MLA Dipak Birua urged the manki and Mundas (village heads) to convince people the need to get vaccinated and urged them not to pay any heed to rumours,” added Mittal.

The overall vaccination coverage is also slow across the state as of now.

As per state health department data, only 11.69% of people have been administered the first dose and only 2.16% of people out of the estimated state population of 3.77 crore have taken the second dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Only 2% of people in the state took both vaccine doses, while 90% of people in the 18-44 years age group across 21 districts were yet to take the first dose. Altogether 32.50% of people above 45 years have taken the first dose, while only 5.32% of people in the same age bracket have took both doses.