Ghaziabad: The autopsy report of the 70-year-old woman whose body was found on the ground floor of a high-rise in Kavi Nagar, from where her son jumped to death the same day, did not indicate any foul play, a police officer said on Saturday. Ghaziabad: Man jumps to death self after mother’s body found

On Thursday afternoon, a 42-year-old man, identified as Rajveer Chawala, jumped from the 13th floor of the high-rise near NH-9 and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. During the probe, his mother, Satnam Kaur, was found dead at the ground-floor flat of the same high-rise.

“The autopsy of the woman’s body was conducted on Friday. The report indicated neither foul play nor any injuries to the body. It suggests a case of natural death. The viscera has been preserved for further examination,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle), told HT.

Police said Rajveer worked as an online astrologer and had been unemployed for the past four months. They added that the man lived with his mother in their flat while his wife and minor son stayed in a flat at another high-rise near NH-9.

“It is possible that the man was depressed after his mother’s death and jumped from the building. When we discovered the woman’s body, it was in a state of rigour mortis,” the ACP added.