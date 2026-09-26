Ghaziabad teen, who recently won gold medals in rope-skipping, falls to death from 12th floor

A class 9 student who recently won two gold medals in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) games, allegedly died after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor flat at a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension on late Friday night, the police officials said Saturday.

The officials said that the girl, born in July 2012, was a class 9 student at a private school in Ghaziabad. (AI-generated image)

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According to police, the student, aged 14+, was with her family members, including parents, younger sister, and even her maternal grandparents, who were visiting the house.

“It was around 9pm when the girl had gone to the balcony to fetch clothes that were drying up. At this moment, she somehow slipped and hit the ground floor within seconds. The police were informed, and the girl was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital. Earlier this week, she won CBSE national in the discipline of rope skipping,” Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP of Nandgram circle, told HT.

The officials said that the girl, born in July 2012, was a class 9 student at a private school in Ghaziabad. According to the CBSE website, the girl won two gold medals at the national level in the discipline of rope-skipping.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl won a gold medal in the ‘Double Dutch Pair Freestyle’ under-19 in the national category, while she secured another gold medal in the ‘Double Dutch Single Freestyle’ category at the same under-19 national level category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl won a gold medal in the ‘Double Dutch Pair Freestyle’ under-19 in the national category, while she secured another gold medal in the ‘Double Dutch Single Freestyle’ category at the same under-19 national level category. {{/usCountry}}

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Her father is a software engineer with an MNC, the officials added.

The officials said that the body was sent for autopsy.

“The autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. So far, the family has not indicated any foul play behind the incident, and no complaint has been given to the police,” ACP added.