Girl beats man with Chappal on Panchayat orders

Recording a conversation with a girl and then allegedly circulating it on social media proved costly for a young man in Hapur district. A screengrab from the video showing the girl hitting the man. (HT Photo)

A village panchayat in Hapur district ordered the girl to hit the man with her Chappal in public for circulating the video of their chat.

A video of the ‘punishment’ has gone viral on social media in which the girl is seen hitting the boy with her slipper. A villager can even be heard instructing the boy not to hide his face and also tears his shirt. Villagers are heard directing the young man to tender an apology to the girl.

Abhishek Sinha, circle officer, Garhmukteshwar area, in Hapur district said that the girl lodged a complaint in Bahadurgarh police station of Hapur district on August 13 against the boy.

He said that the girl and the boy were in a relationship. When the family came to know about the video circulating on social media, the girl lodged a complaint.

“A case has been lodged on the complaint of the girl and investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Sinha, circle officer, Garhmukteshwar area, in Hapur district.

Sinha said that the police had asked the boy to lodge a complaint against the treatment meted out to him, but no such complaint had been received yet. He said, “We can’t authenticate the video in which the girl is seen hitting him with a slipper”.

Meanwhile, people on social media have opposed the decree of the Panchayat and questioned what the need was of convening a panchayat when a case had already been lodged in the police.

It is not yet clear when this Panchayat was held.