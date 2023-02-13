GIS concludes on ‘Euphoric’ note as Palash Sen rocks the crowd

LUCKNOW Popular playback and Indie singer, Palash Sen, made the crowd sway in unison with his all-time classics like Maaeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, and Kaise Bhoolegi Mera Naam on the concluding day of the Global Investors’ Summit at Vrindavan Yojana on Sunday. The Lucknow-born singer performed with his 12-member band ‘Euphoria’.

Striking a chord with the audience, Sen started the performance with (perhaps) his most popular song -- Maaeri. The impact was as anticipated. The song made the audience clap, wave, and jump with excitement. The next song Kaise Bhoolegi Mera Naam made everyone groove to the soulful tune.

Earlier, the cultural evening opened with a Mayur dance by Manika Pal. It was followed by dance ballet -- Krishnam -- by Kunjlata, and Alha folk by Shalu. City’s very own kathak guru Pt Anju Mishra also presented a dance ballet -- Lav Kush Pratha -- with his troupe. They also presented Taal Panchamsawari. He was supported by artistes -- including Arti Baghel, Anamika Singha, Siddhi Tandon, Rudrakshi Yadav, Adriti Prayan, Harshita Tripathi, Shivendra Singh, Vivek Verma, and Anamika.

