Give mutual easier access for Indians, Pakistanis to visit heritage sites: Peaceniks

Passing a declaration at the annual event held to remember those killed in the communal violence triggered during the 1947 partition, members of Hind-Pak Dosti Manch, Folklore Research Academy, Punjab Jagriti Manch and South Asia Free Media Association (SAFMA) also sought early reopening of Kartarpur Corridor
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The key demand is resolve all bilateral issues through dialogue only. (HT File Photo)

AMRITSAR Peace activists from India and Pakistan have demanded that citizens of both the countries must be provided easy access to visit their birthplace or place of their fathers or forefathers in both the countries to reduce tension between both the countries.

Passing a declaration at the annual event held to remember those killed in the communal violence triggered during the 1947 partition, members of Hind-Pak Dosti Manch, Folklore Research Academy, Punjab Jagriti Manch and South Asia Free Media Association (SAFMA) also sought early reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

They also urged the governments of India, Pak and Bangladesh to resolve all bilateral issues through dialogue only. Seeking reopening of the international trade through Attari-Wagah border, they also carried out a candle light vigil near the border in memory of those killed during the Partition.

